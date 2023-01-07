Junction City Police investigating homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police say they’re investigating a man’s death as a homicide.

JCPD says officers were notified just after 1:15 p.m. Friday about a person found dead in the 2700 block of Forte Ave. in Junction City. They’ve identified the victim as Carson Simon, 18, from Ogden.

Authorities have not released any further details, but they are looking for information as to where Simon was from 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, until 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

Anyone with information may contact the Junction City Police Dept. at (785) 762-5912 and the Geary Co. Crime Stoppers at (785) 762-8477.

