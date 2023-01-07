Flint Hills Breadbasket participated in inaugural Day of Service

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Breadbasket participated in the Governor’s inaugural Day of Service Saturday.

A variety of hygiene items were packed and members of the community in need were able to pick them up.

“This offering of hygiene items is definitely something that our guests have been frequently asking about and in need of and so for us to be able to partner with the governor’s office and give us a good launch in 2023 as a new service that we’re offering here and hopefully really increase our stock of these items so that we’re able to have them in a sustainable way and make sure that its something that we have as long term offering,” said Karla Hagemeister, executive director of the Flint Hills Breadbasket.

The items included shampoo, body wash, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, and toilet paper.

“Really emphasizing is the fact that these are all items that we all need in order to just have a good quality of life and their items that oftentimes are expensive and that maybe will fall short on when we’re trying to make sure that all those other things are being taken care of,” said Hagemeister.

Hagemeister said she is glad they have this opportunity to help others who need it the most.

“Just really fortunate to be in a community like Manhattan the breadbasket has been here for 40 years, and we’re known as that food hub for our community and were really blessed with that which also gives us the responsibility to make sure that we’re extending our services to people in the way that they need the most,” said Hagemeister.

The Breadbasket is located at 905 Yuma street for people to go by and grab items.

