City officials ready to vote on proposed catalytic converter theft ordinance

13 News at Six
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On January 10, city officials will meet to discuss the new proposed ordinance to crack down on the rising number of catalytic converter thefts.

With the rise in catalytic converters in Topeka. In 2021, TPD reported 123 thefts, and this year they are seeing a weekly trend. These valuable parts can be quickly removed from a vehicle, but the damage done can be costly. Doug Chilson, Big O Tires manager, said his shop has been dealing with this ongoing issue.

“I’ve probably have seen over a dozen in the last year,” said Chilson. “More from the larger trucks, buses, and SUVs are getting it really hard.”

City officials are seeing an increase in converter theft. On their agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, they will vote on a new proposal. Currently, it is not a crime to simply be in possession of these parts; therefore, the new ordinance would make it illegal to possess, hold, store, accept and collect catalytic converters.

Paul Lady, owner of Lady Fingers Automotive, said the trend is increasing due to how easy it is to cut off a converter, but most importantly, the big bucks these thieves can get for one of these car parts.

“They are actually pretty pricey,” said Lady. “I mean, you get some of the Priuses and Hondas and stuff; they get upwards to the thousands if they sell them off to the junkyards.”

Similar to an ordinance in Wichita, the city of Topeka hopes this will help crack down on the stealing and selling of these car parts. Those found in possession of stolen catalytic converters face jail time and hefty fines, according to the ordinance.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

