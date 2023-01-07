Blue Blood Drive honors law enforcement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - you’re invited to roll up your sleeves and give the gift of life.

The National Blue Blood Drive is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in the Topeka Police Dept. Training Room, 320 S. Kansas Ave.

Susan Faler with the Red Cross and Dana Evans with Kansas C.O.P.S. - Concerns of Police Survivors - visited Eye on NE Kansas to detail the event and why it’s important to the law enforcement community.

Everyone is invited to donate blood during the drive. You can make an appointment by calling 800-RED-CROSS or online at www.RedCrossBlood.org using the code: COPS. Walkins also are welcome.

