Blue Blood Drive honors law enforcement

The Blue Blood Drive is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 9 at Topeka's Law Enforcement Center.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - you’re invited to roll up your sleeves and give the gift of life.

The National Blue Blood Drive is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in the Topeka Police Dept. Training Room, 320 S. Kansas Ave.

Susan Faler with the Red Cross and Dana Evans with Kansas C.O.P.S. - Concerns of Police Survivors - visited Eye on NE Kansas to detail the event and why it’s important to the law enforcement community.

Everyone is invited to donate blood during the drive. You can make an appointment by calling 800-RED-CROSS or online at www.RedCrossBlood.org using the code: COPS. Walkins also are welcome.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
(File)
Sabetha couple dies after failure to yield right of way on highway
Crews were on the scene of a house fire Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of S.W. Lincoln
Flames and heavy smoke pour out of house that catches fire Thursday afternoon in Topeka
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
New details in Cari Allen investigation as Aldrick Scott kidnapping charges dropped
If you or your dog live in the Midwest, you need to be aware of a potentially fatal disease...
Man warns of strange, uncommon disease that can kill dogs

Latest News

On January 10, city officials will meet to discuss the new proposed ordinance to crack down on...
City officials are set to vote on proposed ordinance on the rise of catalytic converter thefts.
The Blue Blood Drive is 10 am to 4 pm Jan. 9 at Topeka's Law Enforcement Center.
Monday's Blue Blood Drive honors law enforcement
13 News at Six
KBI refers 30 clergy abuse cases for prosecution