ArtsConnects hosts Washburn student’s art exhibit at First Friday Art Walk

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2D and 3D digital art and design metaverse gallery decked the walls of ArtsConnect’s office during the First Friday Art Walk in NOTO.

“This is a surrealist piece. This is my niece I used her as a model she loves mermaids, so I wanted to bring the childlike wonder and create something she would love,” says Washburn art student, Ashley Raines.

Twenty Washburn art students created the pieces, using skills and techniques learned in 3-D design, and advanced digital and painting courses.

“Digital is becoming more popular and to see that we can create different kinds of works and different kinds of pieces using this technology was a good experience for us and I think people need to see it so they know you can do more with photoshop, than edit photos,” says Raines.

Washburn Professor Dr. Azyz Sharafy, also challenged some students to create a 3D version of their 2D pieces.

“I feel like that is also such a valuable skill to be able to translate that. There is some handwork and craftsmanship involved that is like in the real world, not just on a screen and to see these artists that are just so young and talented get to do that work is really inspiring and we’re really glad to have it here at the ArtsConnect gallery,” Executive Director of ArtsConnect, Sarah Fizell says.

Fizell says the art show is an example of the many hands-on experiences created for students and the importance of keeping art alive in the community.

“Even if you don’t buy art here you should go buy art somewhere else because one of the biggest ways we can support the arts community in Topeka is to buy the work of local artists that they are producing because they are the light that will lead us forward,” says Fizell.

About half of the pieces displayed are on sale at the ArtsConnect building at 909 North Kansas Ave.

