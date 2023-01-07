62-year-old inmates dies at Lansing Correctional Facility

Lansing Correctional Facility in August of 2022.
Lansing Correctional Facility in August of 2022.(KCTV5 News)
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 62-year-old inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died Friday night, as reported in a release Saturday morning.

Gary Raburn, who was serving a sentence from Sedgwick County on two counts of violating the Kansas Registration Act, was taken in on March 14, 2022. His primary offenses were a violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act in 2017 in Sedgwick County and one conviction of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, nor have the results of an independent autopsy. Per Lansing Correctional Facility protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), the death is investigated by KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

