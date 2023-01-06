Washburn Rural trio signs letter of intents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s now official for some Junior Blues student athletes.

Taylor Russell, Mackinley Rohn and Hailey Beck all signed the dotted line Thursday morning as all three athletes will play at the college level.

Russell committed to Missouri Western for volleyball while Rohn and Beck both committed to Washburn to play soccer.

”I loved the environment. I know a few players and I went to the camp and I loved everyone there and of course the coach, coach Davey, he was very excited and he just really sold me on the program and I just love everything there,” Rohn said.

”I’ve been going to their soccer camps for a couple of years and ever since I started going, I just knew that was some place that I wanted to be. Davey is a amazing guy, someone that I can see myself playing for and the girls are all very nice and welcoming,” Beck said.

”Coach Fey, she’s amazing and I’ve worked with here before in the past in camps and she just moved to Missouri Western that year so it was her first year so my year will be her second year,” Russell said. “She’s just a really great coach and when I met the girls on the team, that’s how I knew I wanted to go there, they’re all so kind and welcoming to me.”

Russell says she’s still deciding on majoring in business or nursing, Rohn says she’s undecided and Beck will study Kinesiology to become a Physical Therapist.

All three of these athletes have competed in state championships over the course of their careers, with Russell recently winning the 6A title this past season.

