Washburn men get back in win column, women falter late

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After trailing by six at halftime, the Ichabods stormed back in the second half to secure their fifth win of the season over Central Missouri, 55-47.

Andrew Orr had a game-high 20 points while Hayden grad Levi Braun provided 10, six of those came in the first half alone. The Ichabods outscored the Mules by 14 in the second half with this being just their second win six games.

As for the women, this loss snaps their two game win streak against number seven Central Missouri. Aubree Dewey paced Washburn with 15 points Yiibari Nwidadah had 10 and Natalia Figueora added nine.

The ‘Bods led by three at the half, but a cold shooting fourth quarter cam back to bite them as they were outscored by 13 points while shooting just 27 percent from the floor.

Both programs are back in action Jan. 7 with the women tipping off at one while the men start at three p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.