Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested Friday when Topeka Police and the Shawnee County Drug Task force served a search warrant in the in the 1900 block of Southeast Illinois Avenue. The warrant is related to an ongoing investigation. As a result, authorities found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested Lloyd Townsend, 53, and Sean Coble, 33. Both men were taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. Townsend is charged with distribution of methamphetamine within 1000′ of a school. Coble is charged with possession.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org. You can also call Shawnee County Crimestoppers, 234-0007.

