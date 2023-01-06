Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges

Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges
By David Oliver
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested Friday when Topeka Police and the Shawnee County Drug Task force served a search warrant in the in the 1900 block of Southeast Illinois Avenue. The warrant is related to an ongoing investigation. As a result, authorities found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested Lloyd Townsend, 53, and Sean Coble, 33. Both men were taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. Townsend is charged with distribution of methamphetamine within 1000′ of a school. Coble is charged with possession.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org. You can also call Shawnee County Crimestoppers, 234-0007.

