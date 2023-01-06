Seaman sweeps double-header against Leavenworth

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A successful night for the Vikings that saw the boys and girls score the same amount of points.

Taylin Stallbaumer led the Lady Vikes with 15 points, as they remain unbeaten at 6-0 defeating Leavenworth, 60-26. Kaeden Bonner led the way for the boys with 25 in their win against the Pioneers, 60-45. The boys are 2-3 on the season.

Both squads will be on the road at Basehor-Linwood Jan. 10 at six and 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Rudick
One arrested after fight ensues at North Topeka bank
Crews clear the accident of a fatal semi-truck collision on Jan. 2, 2023.
California frozen meat truck driver dies in accident near Salina
(File)
Sabetha couple dies after failure to yield right of way on highway
Shane Meggison
Hiawatha man behind bars after woman found shot near highway
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed

Latest News

Taylor Russell (left) Mackinley Rohn (center) Hailey Beck (right)
Washburn Rural trio signs letter of intents
2022 Kansas Shrine Bowl ends in tie for first time since 2001 with a final score of 10-10
2023 Shrine Bowl rosters have been announced
Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles, top, celebrates with linemen KT Leveston (70) and...
KSU WR Malik Knowles declares for NFL Draft
KU DE Lonnie Phelps Jr.
KU DE Lonnie Phelps Jr. declares for NFL Draft