Seaman sweeps double-header against Leavenworth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A successful night for the Vikings that saw the boys and girls score the same amount of points.

Taylin Stallbaumer led the Lady Vikes with 15 points, as they remain unbeaten at 6-0 defeating Leavenworth, 60-26. Kaeden Bonner led the way for the boys with 25 in their win against the Pioneers, 60-45. The boys are 2-3 on the season.

Both squads will be on the road at Basehor-Linwood Jan. 10 at six and 7:30 p.m.

