Manhattan partners with the Governor’s office for day of service

By Joseph Robben
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan community is invited to help their neighbors by donating hygiene items to Flint Hills Breadbasket. The organization is asking people to pick up items from the store and bring them to their office.

“They can come on Saturday any time between 1 and 4 to drop those items off, take a look at the breadbasket and learn a little bit about what we’re doing, to help us restock those shelves or sort some of the items that are coming in for donations or just drop off a donation that’s what they’re needing to do in order to just kind of give us a good solid launch for this new service that we’re doing here at the breadbasket,” said Karla Hagemeister, executive director of the Flint Hills Breadbasket.

The hygiene items needed include shampoo, body wash, toothpaste, soap, and toilet paper.

“Really emphasizing is the fact that these are all items that we all need in order to just have a good quality of life and their items that oftentimes are expensive and that maybe will fall short on when we’re trying to make sure that all those other things are being taken care of,” said Hagemeister.

Hagemeister said she is glad they have this opportunity to help others who need it the most.

“Just really fortunate to be in a community like Manhattan, the breadbasket has been here for 40 years, and we’re known as that food hub for our community and were really blessed with that which also gives us the responsibility to make sure that we’re extending our services to people in the way that they need the most,” said Hagemeister.

People can go drop off donations before 4 on Saturday at the Breadbasket location which is 905 Yuma street.

