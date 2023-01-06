Manhattan offers recycling your live Christmas trees

By Joseph Robben
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - People in Manhattan may continue to drop off their live Christmas trees for recycling.

City officials are providing a drop-off site at Longs Park through the end of January. They ask that you take off any ornaments or lights before bringing them to the location. The city says it’s not safe for the trees to just lie around people’s homes.

”Main part of our focus here is to give people something to do with their Christmas trees, live Christmas trees after they served their purpose for the holidays give some people some incentive to go ahead and get them out of their house they can turn to be a fire hazard,” said J. David Mattox, forestry supervisor.

Longs Park is located near Colorado and 16th streets in Manhattan. The city will turn the trees into mulch for local parks and trails.

