Let’s Help announces new location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A long-time Topeka non-profit about to be displaced by Polk-Quincy viaduct reconstruction has found its new home.

Let’s Help announced Friday that it will move operations to a vacant building at 245 SW MacVicar. The building is near the Shawnee Co. Health Dept. offices on the former Topeka State Hospital Grounds.

Let’s Help says it plans to renovated the building and move from their current downtown location in early 2024.

The existing Let’s Help facility is in the path of the new alignment for the I-70 Polk-Quincy viaduct project.

“The new location and building will allow Let’s Help to continue to serve the citizens of the community with modernized spaces, greater flexibility and improved energy efficiency,” Let’s Help said in a news release.

Let’s Help has served Topeka since 1969. Their services include a clothing bank and career closet, free community lunches, a food pantry, adult education and GED services, and emergency services.

Harvesters also is in the new highway path. It announced it will move to Lawrence.

