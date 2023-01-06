Kansas QB Jason Bean will return to the Jayhawks

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (9) runs the ball against Texas Tech defensive back Rayshad...
Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (9) runs the ball against Texas Tech defensive back Rayshad Williams (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)(JUSTIN REX | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas quarterback has officially announced he’ll be returning to Lawrence for his super-senior season.

Bean went through Senior Day festivities with the program, and with another year of eligibility remaining, his status has been up in the air for the last month or so.

He announced his return on Friday via Instagram with the caption “Rock with me or don’t. More work to do.”

Bean stepped in while Jalon Daniels was out with a shoulder injury this past season, leading the Jayhawks to their sixth, bowl qualifying win.

