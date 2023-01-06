K-State commit Avery Johnson named Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year

MAIZE, Kan. (WIBW) - Maize dual-threat quarterback and Kansas State commit Avery Johnson has been named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year.

The award is given to the top player in the state in each high school sport.

Johnson threw for almost 2,800 yards and 29 touchdowns, and rushed for over 800 yards and 16 touchdowns in his senior season with the Eagles.

