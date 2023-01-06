K-State commit Avery Johnson named Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year

Maize quarterback Avery Johnson vs. Topeka High
Maize quarterback Avery Johnson vs. Topeka High(wibw)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MAIZE, Kan. (WIBW) - Maize dual-threat quarterback and Kansas State commit Avery Johnson has been named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year.

The award is given to the top player in the state in each high school sport.

Johnson threw for almost 2,800 yards and 29 touchdowns, and rushed for over 800 yards and 16 touchdowns in his senior season with the Eagles.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

