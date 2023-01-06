Investigation into Manhattan aggravated kidnapping finds another, separate incident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation into an aggravated kidnapping that happened in Manhattan on Monday, January 2, has discovered another separate incident with the same victim and the same people facing charges for the kidnapping.

The Riley Co. Police Department reports that two people who were involved in the January 2 Manhattan kidnapping, Joseph Varvel, 25, and Zane Thomas, 27, of Junction City, held the same 26-year-old victim at gunpoint, beat him, and strangled him while driving around Manhattan against his will.

Following this discovery, both are being charged with one additional count of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. Varvel is also receiving one count of aggravated battery and Thomas is receiving one count of aggravated assault.

With the recent charges added, Varvel and Thomas will both have additional bonds of $250,000, raising their bond total to $750,000 each.

