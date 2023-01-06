Hall of Fame releases Jayhawk bobblehead in honor of 2022 Championship win

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame releases Jayhawk themed bobbleheads on Jan. 6, 2023.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame releases Jayhawk themed bobbleheads on Jan. 6, 2023.(National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)
By Sarah Motter
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In honor of the Jayhawks’ 2022 NCAA Championship win and National Bobblehead Day, The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum out of Wisconsin has unveiled Jayhawk Bobbleheads.

Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Musem tells 13 NEWS that it has released four officially licensed, limited-edition Kansas Jayhawks bobbleheads in honor of National Bobblehead Day - celebrated on Jan. 7.

The first Jayhawk bobblehead features Big Jay on a ladder holding down the net in celebration of Kansas’ 2022 NCAA Championship win while the other three feature Big Jay dressed in Kansas’ red, white and blue basketball jerseys.

Sklar noted that each bobblehead is individually numbered with the ladder bobblehead numbered to 2,022 to commemorate the 2022 season while the others are numbered to 2,023. Each goes for $35 while the whole set goes for $130 with an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order.

“We’re excited to be releasing these new Kansas Jayhawks Bobbleheads to coincide with National Bobblehead Day,” Sklar said. “We think these will be very popular bobbleheads for Kansas alumni, fans, students, faculty and staff everywhere.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, 170 S. 1st St., Milwaukee, Wis., opened on Feb. 1, 2019, and produces high-quality customized bobbleheads for sale as well as for organizations, individuals and teams across the nation.

Sklar indicated that the bobbleheads are expected to ship in March and can be purchased HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Sabetha couple dies after failure to yield right of way on highway
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
New details in Cari Allen investigation as Aldrick Scott kidnapping charges dropped
If you or your dog live in the Midwest, you need to be aware of a potentially fatal disease...
Man warns of strange, uncommon disease that can kill dogs
Crews were on the scene of a house fire Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of S.W. Lincoln
Flames and heavy smoke pour out of house that catches fire Thursday afternoon in Topeka

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early Friday in the 4500 block of S.W....
Emergency crews respond to crash early Friday in south Topeka
Washburn guard Michael Keegan
Washburn basketball splits doubleheader
Seaman basketball
Seaman BBALL