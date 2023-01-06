Friday forecast: Cold start, becoming mild this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a cold start to the day, temperatures should warm up quickly with a southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph. Highs are forecast to be in the upper 40s to low 50s. There will be some clouds, but they should not fully block out the sunshine.

A cold front is on track to arrive late tonight, bringing increasing chances of drizzle and freezing drizzle after midnight as temperatures fall to around freezing. Any precipitation may not even be measurable, but Saturday could be damp. Temperatures will be much colder with highs in the mid 30s and wind chills in the 20s throughout most of Saturday.

Sunday morning is expected to be very cold with lows in the low 20s. However, an abundance of sunshine should help temperatures warm to the mid 40s to near 50° Sunday afternoon.

Monday will be a nice day with highs in the low 50s under a mostly sunny sky. After the chance of drizzle tomorrow, dry conditions are expected until Wednesday night into Thursday when a storm system may bring rain showers to parts of northeast Kansas.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mostly sunny. High 48. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with drizzle or freezing drizzle possible after midnight. Low 31. Winds NE at 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy with drizzle or freezing drizzle possible. High 36. Winds NE at 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 21. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. High 45. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 51. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.