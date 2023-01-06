Former Manhattan mayor Usha Reddi appointed to replace Sen. Tom Hawk

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Senate Democratic Caucus has picked a replacement for outgoing Sen. Tom Hawk.

Former Manhattan Mayor Usha Reddi will step in to serve Senate District 22 in Hawk’s place. Reddi has served on the Manhattan City Commission since 2013, twice serving as mayor.

“It’s been a very exciting night. I’m thrilled to represent Senate District 22,” said Reddi. “Senator Tom Hawk is an outstanding leader and I’m sure I’ll be reaching out to him many times.”

“Many of us have known Usha in her capacity as a community leader for years now, and we look forward to bringing her into the fold when she joins us as a legislative colleague next week,” Senate Democratic Leader Dinah Sykes said. “We’re grateful that she has stepped up to represent the Manhattan community in this new capacity, and I’m eager to use her strengths in the Legislature to help move Kansas forward.”

Hawk announced his retirement last month. Reddi serve the remainder of his term, until 2025.

