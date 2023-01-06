Emergency crews respond to crash early Friday in south Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early Friday in south Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 2:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Initial reports indicated a vehicle left the roadway and entered a ditch.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or whether anyone was transported to the hospital.

Additional details, including the type of vehicle that crashed and the direction it was traveling, weren’t available as of 5 a.m. Friday.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

