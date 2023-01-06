City of Topeka announces its next CFO

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s next Chief Financial Officer has been announced as Freddy Mawyin effective January 23.

Currently, Mawyin is the Senior Economic Advisor for the Greater Topeka Partnership (GTP). Prior to that, he was an Intelligence Officer in the United State Army, he has a Master of Business Administration from Washburn University, and a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Spanish from the University of Missouri—St. Louis.

He is a participant in multiple community boards and committees such as the United Way of Kaw Valley’s Board of Directors and the Topeka Community Foundation Asset Management Committee to name a couple.

“I am honored, and grateful City Manager Wade selected me to serve the City of Topeka and all its community members in this capacity,” said Mawyin. “The Finance Department provides critical support to the entire city, and the staff is filled with talented individuals. I am excited to be joining such a talented and dedicated team.”

“I’m so proud of Freddy and all that he’s accomplished here at The Partnership,” said Matt Pivarnik, Greater Topeka Partnership CEO. “Serving as economic advisor to GO Topeka was actually Freddy’s first civilian job after leaving the military, and he’s been with us since our partnership model was just an idea waiting to be explored. Freddy has taken our economic analysis and data-driven development to a new level, and I know he’ll bring that same tenacity to the City of Topeka as CFO. I can’t think of a better next step for him in his career and am proud to still have him on Team Topeka!”

Mawyin will lead a 24-member team overseeing the city’s budgeting, financial reporting, payroll, accounts payable, accounts receivable, debt management, grant management, and procurement.

“Freddy comes to the city with an impressive resume and a wealth of knowledge of finance and economics. He also has a great understanding of the Topeka community, which will serve him well in this role,” said City Manager Stephen Wade. “This hire is another example of the wonderful partnership between the city and GTP. I’m grateful that Matt Pivarnik and leaders at GTP see this as a collective win for our organizations and Topeka as a whole.”

