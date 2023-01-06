Arizona man ordered to pay thousands for securities fraud in Kansas

By David Oliver
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arizona man has been ordered to be $550,000 to two Kansas victims in a securities fraud case. Kenneth Marg, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to two counts of securities fraud.

According to a news release from Attorney General Derek Schmidt, his case stems from an investigation by the Office of the Kansas Securities Commissioner surrounding Marg’s Arizona business soliciting investment money from people in Kansas. A Johnson County Court judge ordered Marg to pay the victims, and serve 60 days in jail as part of a 3-year probation sentence.

Another man who worked for Marg, Daniel Madasz of Raymore, Missouri was convicted in February 2021 for securities fraud and acting as an unregistered investment advisor. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison and ordered to pay $550,000 in restitution.

