$45 million for Kansas following two opioid settlements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A settlement has been reached between two pharmaceutical manufacturers accused of contributing to opioid addiction and the State of Kansas, and the state will receive a total worth more than $45 million as a result of the settlements.

An announcement from the office of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt states that the companies Teva and Allergan have settled. Kansas will receive $28.4 million in the Teva settlement and $16.9 million from the Allergan settlement, while nationally, $6.6 million will be provided.

According to Schmidt’s office, the settlement deal says that Teva has agreed to stop promoting or lobbying for opioid products, monitoring and reporting off-label use of fentanyl products, sharing clinical data through a third-party archive, disclosing its records to a third-party repository, and paying for an independent monitor to ensure compliance with the settlement. While Allergan agreed to leave the opioid market altogether.

Schmidt’s office explained that all proceeds acquired from the settlement must go towards recovery services and treatment for those who struggle with an opioid use disorder.

“We have worked tirelessly to hold these companies accountable for the addiction and human suffering caused by years of their unlawful business practices,” Schmidt said. “By reaching these settlements, we have the opportunity to make generational changes in the lives of Kansans and communities that have been harmed by the tragic and often deadly consequences of drug addiction. In addition to restoring broken lives, our state has significant resources to address one of the root causes contributing to crime and other social issues.”

Schmidt’s office says this is the 11th case related to unlawful opioid manufacturing, marketing, and distribution, where he has recovered more than $340 million. Here are all the opioid settlement cases listed by the Attorney General’s office:

Cardinal Health, Inc., McKesson Corporation, and AmerisourceBergen Corporation (distributors) – $153,002,437.92

Johnson & Johnson – $35,184,155.44

Teva – $28,405,105.74

Allergan – $16,909,682.36

McKinsey & Company – $4,805,800.46

CVS Pharmacy – $37,416,332.23

Walgreens Pharmacy – $40,695,230.06

Walmart Pharmacy – $21,190,065.47

Mallinckrodt – at least $6 million

Another investigation that the AG’s office said the state is undergoing negotiations and discussions between Purdue Pharma and Endo International, as well as many other companies accused of illegally fueling opioid addiction.

