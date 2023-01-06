2023 Shrine Bowl rosters have been announced

HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Northeast Kansas will be well represented in the 50th anniversary of the Kansas Shrine Bowl supporting Shriner’s Children.

East Team:

Landon Boss - Osage City

Jacob Carver - Rossville

Connor Deters - Nemaha Central

Isaac Detwiler - Axtell

Ben Evans - Hayden

Jesse Greenly - Atichson

Cooper Hajek - Nemaha Central

Josh Herrmann - Sabetha

Keller Hurla - St. Marys

Bricen Lee - Atichson Community

Matt Lierz - Holton

Joe Otting - Hayden

Hayden Oviatt - Wamego

Tre Richardson - Highland Park

Ty Weber - Washburn Rural

West Team:

Ethan Burton - Council Grove

Garrett McCreath - Junction City

Keenan Schartz - Manhattan

Jackson Vikander - Manhattan

East Team coaching staff:

4A: Weston Moody - Wamego head coach

3A: Bill Arnold - Hayden head coach

2A: Michael Glatczak - Nemaha Central head coach

1A: Kule Schenk - St. Marys head coach

West coaching staff:

6A: Joe Schartz - Manhattan head coach

3A: Marc Henry - Clay Center head coach

“This is an incredibly impressive group of young men,” said B.J. Harris, Executive Director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. ”These players and coaches now have a wonderful opportunity ahead of them, one that is sure to have a lasting impact on their life.”

All Shrine Bowl events are produced and presented to benefit Shriners Children’s. In 2022, the Kansas Shrine Bowl donated $125,000 to Shriners Children’s and has given more than $3.7M since 1974. Shriners Children’s offers care for a range of orthopedic issues, as well as care for burn injuries, craniofacial conditions, spine care and spinal cord injuries, colorectal and gastrointestinal care, and sports medicine. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.

The game is set for July 15 at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays, Kansas at seven p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.