2 rescued from trench collapse in Salina

Emergency crews responded to a trench collapse at the Salina South High School on Friday. Both...
Emergency crews responded to a trench collapse at the Salina South High School on Friday. Both workers involved were rescued safely.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Two people are safe following a trench collapse in Salina Friday evening.

Batallion Chief John Goertzen with the Salina Fire Department said two workers for a private contractor were working on a water line at Salina South High School when a hole they were in collapsed. One worker was trapped up to his knees. It took about 20 minutes to get him out. The second man was trapped a little more extensively, but he was freed in nearly two hours.

Goertzen said the second worker was taken to Salina Regional Medical Center to be checked out, but he was talking and breathing and his vitals were normal.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a trench collapse at Salina South High School.

Witnesses submitted photos to 12 News which show firefighters, ambulances and excavation crews on the scene.

We reached out to Saline County dispatchers and the Salina Fire Department, but they were not able to confirm whether there are any injuries.

Salina trench collapse
Salina trench collapse(KWCH)

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A Topeka man has been ordered to pay $185,000 in restitution for failing to repay loans to a...
Topeka man ordered to repay bank $185K for failing to pay back loans
Lansing Correctional Facility in August of 2022.
KBI investigating homicide of 62-year-old inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility
Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges
Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges
KBI refers 30 clergy abuse cases for prosecution
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack

Latest News

(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
No. 21 Kansas falls to No. 23 Baylor
Topeka Civic Theatre hosts ‘Laugh Lines” improv group
Topeka Civic Theatre hosts ‘Laugh Lines” improv group
Topeka Civic Theatre hosts ‘Laugh Lines” improv group
Topeka Civic Theatre hosts ‘Laugh Lines” improv group
Washburn women's basketball defeats Lincoln on Jan. 7, 2023.
Washburn basketball hosts doubleheader against Lincoln
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas State upsets No. 19 Baylor in overtime