2 rescued from trench collapse in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Two people are safe following a trench collapse in Salina Friday evening.

Batallion Chief John Goertzen with the Salina Fire Department said two workers for a private contractor were working on a water line at Salina South High School when a hole they were in collapsed. One worker was trapped up to his knees. It took about 20 minutes to get him out. The second man was trapped a little more extensively, but he was freed in nearly two hours.

Goertzen said the second worker was taken to Salina Regional Medical Center to be checked out, but he was talking and breathing and his vitals were normal.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a trench collapse at Salina South High School.

Witnesses submitted photos to 12 News which show firefighters, ambulances and excavation crews on the scene.

We reached out to Saline County dispatchers and the Salina Fire Department, but they were not able to confirm whether there are any injuries.

