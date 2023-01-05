What does lights-out for one Topeka movie theatre mean for the industry and other venues?

Jeff Carson, board chair for Jayhawk Theatre and co-owner of Gizmo Pictures, offers insight into movie and live performance venue trends
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka received news this week that the Regal Hollywood Theatres at River Hill, off SW 6th and Wanamaker, would close, effective Friday.

At the same time, the Topeka area is offering more options for live performances, and plenty of independent film making, too.

Jeff Carson, board chair for Jayhawk Theatre and co-owner of Gizmo Pictures, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share perspective on trends in the entertainment industry in this post-pandemic era. Watch the video to hear how it’s also impacting what people in the Topeka area are seeing and doing.

