Wednesday’s Child - Kaden

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As we begin a new year, would you consider a new member of the family? Lori Hutchinson introduces us to 12-year old Kaden, our first Wednesday’s Child of 2023!

This active young man likes to be outside, especially when he’s playing soccer. Kaden is proud of how hard he practices on the pitch and how much his soccer skills have improved!

Another place he works hard is in school. Kaden’s favorite class is math, but he tries to make good grades in all his subjects.

Someday, he wants to take his work ethic to the military and join the army so he can help others. In the meantime, he needs some help himself in the form of a forever family.

Kaden’s hoping to be adopted into a home that has pets and provides guidance; as well as a structured, consistent routine.

For Kaden and his future – it’s a big win!

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

