Water main break closes portion of Topeka street

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of a Topeka street is closed as water is restored to the area following a water main break.

The City of Topeka says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that a water main break has closed southbound Adams St. between 37th and 38th.

Officials noted that northbound lanes remain open.

Staff indicated that the closure will be in place until work is finished later Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews clear the accident of a fatal semi-truck collision on Jan. 2, 2023.
California frozen meat truck driver dies in accident near Salina
Timothy Rudick
One arrested after fight ensues at North Topeka bank
Shane Meggison
Hiawatha man behind bars after woman found shot near highway
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
The Chef is open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to...
Fork in the Road: The Chef offers local, homemade breakfast

Latest News

Helping Hands Humane Society - Meet Winnie!
Helping Hands to offer pitbull spay, neuter special in February
Jay Mannen
Topeka man jailed after alleged New Year's Day hotel robbery, kidnapping
FILE
Kansas Gas Service to host local events, help customers apply for assistance
FCC Broadband Map
Kansans called to challenge maps that report internet access