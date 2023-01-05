Water main break closes portion of Topeka street

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of a Topeka street is closed as water is restored to the area following a water main break.

The City of Topeka says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that a water main break has closed southbound Adams St. between 37th and 38th.

Officials noted that northbound lanes remain open.

Staff indicated that the closure will be in place until work is finished later Thursday afternoon.

