Ty Zentner headed to NFL Draft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big 12 Championship hero will put his name in the pool of players headed to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Zentner announced on his Twitter that he’s signed with Perla Sports Management.

The Topeka native and Shawnee Heights grad became a house hold name rather quickly this season. Zentner was a perfect 11-11 in field goals with his longest being 53 yards.

Very excited to announce that I’ve signed with Perla Sports Management for my NFL representation. Thank you to John for his belief in my abilities. #NFLDRAFT2023 — Ty Zentner (@tyxzentner) January 2, 2023

He took over mid way through the season as the kicker but also as a punter where he averaged 44.5 yards per punt. But what K-State fans will always remember is Zentner nailing a 31-yard field goal in overtime to seal the Big 12 Championship over TCU.

