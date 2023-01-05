Ty Zentner headed to NFL Draft

K-State kicker/punter Ty Zentner
K-State kicker/punter Ty Zentner(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 4, 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big 12 Championship hero will put his name in the pool of players headed to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Zentner announced on his Twitter that he’s signed with Perla Sports Management.

The Topeka native and Shawnee Heights grad became a house hold name rather quickly this season. Zentner was a perfect 11-11 in field goals with his longest being 53 yards.

He took over mid way through the season as the kicker but also as a punter where he averaged 44.5 yards per punt. But what K-State fans will always remember is Zentner nailing a 31-yard field goal in overtime to seal the Big 12 Championship over TCU.

