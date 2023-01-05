Topeka Salvation Army still taking donations for annual Red Kettle Campaign

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Though bell-ringing has stopped, the Topeka Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign continues.

Shelley Robertson, development director for the Topeka Salvation Army, said the organization still is short about 20 percent of its $285,000 Red Kettle Campaign goal.

Robertson told 13 NEWS on Thursday that around $240,000 had been received as of Thursday.

Robertson said the extreme cold the week before Christmas put a dent not only in donations received at 24 kettle locations across the capital city, but also resulted in a number of volunteers not being able to be at their posts.

In spite of that, Robertson said, 2022 saw the most bell-ringing volunteers from churches and civic organizations since before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Robertson said all donations stay in Topeka and help provide food, utility, rent and clothing assistance for individuals.

Donations are still being received from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Salvation Army Citadel, 1320 S.E. 6th Avenue.

Checks also can be mailed to the Salvation Army, 1320 S.E. 6th Avenue, Topeka, 66607.

The Red Kettle Campaign will wrap up on Jan. 31.

