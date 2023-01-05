Topeka Police Chief breaks down 2022 year-end crime stats

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Police Chief says year-end crime stats are encouraging, but work remains.

Chief Bryan Wheeles spoke with 13 NEWS Thursday about the report released late Wednesday afternoon.

TPD says overall crime in the Capital City dropped 10.4 percent compared to 2021, with property crime down 13 percent. However, violent crime rose 2.7 percent.

Wheeles said much of the increase is driven by assaults and batteries, and many of those are domestic related.

“I think it’s about having larger discussions,” Wheeles said. “I think it’s about supporting services that are in this arena. I think it goes beyond just arrest and prosecute. I think it really is a community conversation about how we deal with domestic violence as a whole.”

Wheeles attributes the success in overall crime reduction to community partnerships and support from local leaders. But he says he and his agency will never rest on their laurels. He said they must continually stay vigilant and be aware of trends.

