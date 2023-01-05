Topeka man jailed after alleged New Year’s Day hotel robbery, kidnapping

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after an alleged New Year’s Day robbery at a local hotel in which he forced a staff member into a room.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, officials were called to ClubHouse Inn and Suites at 924 SW Henderson Rd. with reports of a possible burglary.

When officials arrived, they said they learned a suspect, later identified as Jay S. Mannen, 47, of Topeka, had been armed with a gun and threatened hotel staff. He then forced one of the staff members into a room.

TPD said the later found Mannen who had reportedly taken drugs and was taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

Officials noted that Mannen was cleared by medical staff and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on Wednesday, Jan. 4. He was booked on aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, criminal trespass and three previous warrants out of Shawnee Co.

Mannen remains behind bars with no bond listed.

