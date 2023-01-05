Topeka fire responded to overnight house fire

Topeka Fire Crews responded to a fire at 1715 SE Indiana Ave. around 3:05 on Thursday Jan. 5
Topeka Fire Crews responded to a fire at 1715 SE Indiana Ave. around 3:05 on Thursday Jan. 5(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Crews responded to a fire at 1715 SE Indiana Ave. around 3:05 on Thursday Jan. 5

Nobody was home at the time of the fire that was located on the backside of the house, and crews remained on scene for an hour and a half.

Topeka crews managed to keep the fire isolated to the outside of the home, and they told 13 news that a downed power line was spotted in the area.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews clear the accident of a fatal semi-truck collision on Jan. 2, 2023.
California frozen meat truck driver dies in accident near Salina
Topeka Police respond to an altercation at a bank on Jan. 4, 2023.
One arrested after fight ensues at North Topeka bank
Shane Meggison
Hiawatha man behind bars after woman found shot near highway
The Chef is open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to...
Fork in the Road: The Chef offers local, homemade breakfast
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
Kansas State's Serena Sundell
K-State WBB beats Oklahoma State
Head Coach Brandon Schneider
KU WBB beats Texas Tech
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Emery Wolfe
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Emery Wolfe