Topeka fire responded to overnight house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Crews responded to a fire at 1715 SE Indiana Ave. around 3:05 on Thursday Jan. 5

Nobody was home at the time of the fire that was located on the backside of the house, and crews remained on scene for an hour and a half.

Topeka crews managed to keep the fire isolated to the outside of the home, and they told 13 news that a downed power line was spotted in the area.

