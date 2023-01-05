Thursday forecast: Mostly sunny and cool

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be cool but pleasant for early January with highs in the 40s across the area. Other than a few low clouds in far northeast Kansas, an abundance of sunshine is expected. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should fall to the mid 20s tonight under a mostly clear sky.

Friday is forecast to be warmer than today with highs in the mid 40s to near 50°, several degrees above average for this time of year. A mostly sunny sky is expected, and winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

A cold front is on track to arrive late Friday night. There is a slight chance of a few sprinkles and flurries on Saturday, but most places will not receive measurable precipitation, and impacts to travel are not expected. Temperatures are forecast to be cooler for the start of the weekend with highs in the upper 30s on Saturday.

Warmer weather will return early next week with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. There is a chance of rain and snow Wednesday night into next Thursday. Stay tuned for details over the next several days.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mostly sunny. High 43. Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 27. Winds light and variable.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 48. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 31. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles and flurries. High 38. Winds N at 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 45. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

