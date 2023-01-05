Thursday forecast: Mostly sunny and cool

Warmer Friday afternoon
Highs in the 40s today under a mostly sunny sky
Highs in the 40s today under a mostly sunny sky(WIBW)
By Josh Duncan
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:55 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be cool but pleasant for early January with highs in the 40s across the area. Other than a few low clouds in far northeast Kansas, an abundance of sunshine is expected. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should fall to the mid 20s tonight under a mostly clear sky.

Friday is forecast to be warmer than today with highs in the mid 40s to near 50°, several degrees above average for this time of year. A mostly sunny sky is expected, and winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

A cold front is on track to arrive late Friday night. There is a slight chance of a few sprinkles and flurries on Saturday, but most places will not receive measurable precipitation, and impacts to travel are not expected. Temperatures are forecast to be cooler for the start of the weekend with highs in the upper 30s on Saturday.

Warmer weather will return early next week with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. There is a chance of rain and snow Wednesday night into next Thursday. Stay tuned for details over the next several days.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

Today: Mostly sunny. High 43. Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 27. Winds light and variable.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 48. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 31. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles and flurries. High 38. Winds N at 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 45. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews clear the accident of a fatal semi-truck collision on Jan. 2, 2023.
California frozen meat truck driver dies in accident near Salina
Topeka Police respond to an altercation at a bank on Jan. 4, 2023.
One arrested after fight ensues at North Topeka bank
Shane Meggison
Hiawatha man behind bars after woman found shot near highway
The Chef is open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to...
Fork in the Road: The Chef offers local, homemade breakfast
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined

Latest News

Near seasonal
Wednesday forecast: Staying seasonal with more sun
Uncertainties still exist so keep checking back in the next couple days for updates
More sun today, staying seasonal
Some areas received at least 0.50" others not as lucky
Near seasonal, steady/falling temperatures during the day
Stay weather aware today, still some uncertainty on how this cloud cover will impact the severe...
Midday update on the storm risk today