Streets closed, crews move in at Docking Building

A reconstruction project is set to begin on the Docking State Office Building.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A court decision cleared the way for demolition work to get underway Wednesday on the Docking State Office Building.

A Shawnee Co. District Court judge issued a ruling Tuesday, rejecting a claim from Plains Modern. The group was seeking to block the project, saying it wasn’t following proper historic preservation procedures.

The ruling states the group did not meet a required 30-day window for filing their challenge.

With the ruling, crews and heavy equipment were seen Wednesday outside the building. A Dept. of Administration spokesperson told 13 NEWS crews are doing initial removal of materials, with construction slated to begin in March.

The building will be lowered to three floors. Plans call for maximizing office space and making use of historic features, like the original floor tile and statues. Construction is expected to finish by May 2025.

Because of the work, Harrison St. is now closed between SW 9 and 10, and SW 9 is now westbound only between Harrison St. and Topeka Blvd. Those changes will be in place through the end of the year.

