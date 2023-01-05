Seaman teacher honored for excellence in first year of teaching

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Seaman social studies teacher has been honored among 32 teachers in the state for their excellence in their first year of teaching students.

Seaman Public Schools USD 345 says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that High School Social Studies Teacher William Wehrs was named a 2023 Kansas Horizon Award honoree for his teaching skills throughout his first year in the field.

USD 345 noted that Wehrs is now in his second year as a teacher at Seaman High School.

“We are so happy to have Mr. Wehrs on our team at Seaman High School,” Principal Dr. Lyons said. “Mr. Wehrs is truly dedicated to the teaching profession and the success of our students.”

Seaman indicated that the award is sponsored by the Kansas State Department of Education. To be eligible, teachers are required to have successfully completed their first year of teaching and have performed in a way to distinguish themselves as outstanding.

As a recipient, the District said Wehrs will now be invited to join the Kansas Exemplary Educators Network for opportunities to network.

“To be part of the network is a tremendous honor,” said Wehrs. “Their goals of seeking to improve schools, student performance, and helping with the teaching education profession perfectly connect with my own. I have always wanted to help people, and make their lives better, and it seems as if this network strives to do that as well. As teachers, we must always work to elevate those around us, and I cannot wait to do that through collaboration with them.”

Seaman noted that Wehrs is one of 32 teachers to receive the recognition in the Sunflower State.

“I would like to give thanks to all colleagues and administrators for their constant support,” Wehrs said. “A special thanks to Dr. Lyons, Mr. Brown, and Ms. Sittenaurer who were all present at my interview, and who took a chance hiring a young person who had never taught before. I do not ever take that, and all the assistance they have since offered, for granted.”

Wehrs also said he feels as if he is living a dream come true.

“It is a cliche to say that one should get a job that does not feel like a job, but perhaps something becomes a cliche because there is so much validity to it, and that is definitely the case here,” he concluded. “I never feel as if I have a job as a teacher here at Seaman, rather I feel as if I have been privileged to be given such a wonderful opportunity. Every day is a new experience and a new source of poignant memories. These words by the wonderful Alan Bennett encapsulate how I feel every day as a teacher, ‘Pass the parcel. That’s sometimes all you can do. Take it, feel it, and pass it on. Not for me, not for you, but for someone, somewhere, one day. Pass it on. That’s the game I want you to learn. Pass it on.”

