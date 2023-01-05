Scholar Athlete of the Week: Emery Wolfe

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Emery Wolfe from Wamego High School.

Emery runs Cross Country and Track and plays basketball for the Red Raiders.

When he’s not running, he’s a part of fellowship of Christian leadership team, Cross Point Church Youth Group, student council, Kansas Honor Flight, National Honor Society, Peer Chamber and he’s the class vice president.

Emery also keeps up his grades with a perfect 4.0 GPA. He wants to attend Fort Hays State where he plans to major in biochemistry.

