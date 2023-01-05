Sabetha couple dies after Texas driver fails to yield right of way on highway

SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha couple is dead after a crash caused by a driver from Texas who failed to yield the right of way on a Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 75 and 270th Rd. near Sabetha with reports of a fatality crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2018 Ford F150 driven by Efrain Perez-Ordonez, 58, of Hood, Texas, had been stopped at the stop sign on eastbound 260th Rd. At the same time, a 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Rodney G. Sanner, 61, of Sabetha, had been headed south on the highway.

KHP indicated that Perez-Ordonez failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and hit Sanner’s vehicle on the driver’s side door. Both vehicles landed in a ditch at the southeast corner of the intersection.

Officials noted that Sanner and his passenger, Robin G. Sanner, 53, of Sabetha, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, Perez-Ordonez escaped the crash without injury.

KHP said everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

