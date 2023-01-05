Officers find dead dogs inside woman’s freezer, police say

Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or...
Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death.(Sac County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAC CITY, Iowa (Gray News) – A woman is facing charges after officers found several dead animals inside freezers in an Iowa home, according to the Sac City Police Department.

Officers were called to investigate an alleged case of animal abuse on Jan. 1.

During a search of the home, authorities found two dead dogs in freezers and two dead cats in the residence. Officials did not say how the animals died.

Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews clear the accident of a fatal semi-truck collision on Jan. 2, 2023.
California frozen meat truck driver dies in accident near Salina
Topeka Police respond to an altercation at a bank on Jan. 4, 2023.
One arrested after fight ensues at North Topeka bank
Shane Meggison
Hiawatha man behind bars after woman found shot near highway
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
The Chef is open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to...
Fork in the Road: The Chef offers local, homemade breakfast

Latest News

FCC Broadband Map
Kansans called to challenge maps that report internet access
President Joe Biden speaks in New Castle, Del., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. He is planning to visit...
Biden to migrants: ‘Do not just show up at the border’
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills: Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Man accused of killing Idaho college students due in court
Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
McCarthy: GOP wants ‘solution’ as speaker pressure builds