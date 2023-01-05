New chief judge appointed for 22nd Judicial District

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new chief judge has been appointed for the 22nd Judicial District of Kansas which covers four counties in northeastern Kansas.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has appointed District Judge John Weingart to serve as chief judge of the 22nd Judicial District between Jan. 8 and Dec. 31.

The Court indicated that Weingart will fill the unexpired term of Chief Judge James Patton who is set to retire on Friday, Jan. 6. The 22nd Judicial District includes Brown, Doniphan, Marshall and Nemaha counties.

“We appreciate that Judge Weingart is willing to take on the additional responsibilities of chief judge and provide continuity in capable leadership in the 22nd Judicial District,” said Marla Luckert, chief justice of the Supreme Court. “We look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”

The Court noted that Weingart has been a judge in the district since 2000.

“I appreciate the confidence Chief Justice Luckert and our departmental justice, Justice Rosen, have in me to do the job,” Weingart said. “I look forward to working with the staff of the 22nd Judicial District, staff of the Office of Judicial Administration, and Chief Justice Luckert and Justice Rosen in this new capacity.”

According to the Court, Weingart graduated from Washburn University and Washburn University School of Law. He was in private practice in Hiawatha for 24 years before he was appointed to the bench.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.