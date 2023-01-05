Manhattan officials search for suspect who stole pickup off car lot

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan officials are searching for the suspect who stole a pickup truck off a local car lot.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials were called to Robbins Motor Company at 3100 Anderson Ave. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said an employee reported a black 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab had been stolen off the lot.

RCPD indicated that the loss cost the business about $23,000.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

