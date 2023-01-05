Local martial arts school to offer free women’s self defense workshop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local martial arts school will offer a free women’s self-defense workshop to usher in a safe 2023.

Patrick Overbey of Master Overbey’s Martial Arts says that from 1 - 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, he will host a comprehensive, interactive seminar to cover important self-protection information that every woman should know.

Overbey indicated that topics covered will include the ABC’s of conflict avoidance, home and workplace safety strategies, verbal boundary setting, how to escape from various body seizures, basic ground defense and awareness strategies.

The martial arts master noted that the event is recommended for girls and women of middle-school age or above. He said teaching staff will include law enforcement self-defense instructors from the Topeka Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol.

To register for the event, click HERE. Friends are welcome, however, attendees should dress comfortably.

