Lawrence woman taken to hospital after Wichita collision

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was taken to a hospital in Wichita after she was rear-ended as she attempted to avoid a tree in the road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound Kansas Highway 96 and Webb Rd. in Wichita with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2019 Honda Accord driven by Barbara K. Williams, 48, of Lawrence, had been headed east on the highway in the left lane. At the same time, a 2017 Dodge Journey driven by Larry L. McGaugh, 73, of Valley Center, had been following her.

KHP indicated that Williams slammed on her brakes to avoid a tree in the road, however, McGaugh was unable to stop in time and rear-ended her.

Officials noted that Williams was taken to Wesley Hospital in Wichita with suspected minor injuries. McGaugh and his passenger, Holyce M. McGaugh, 72, of Valley Center, both escaped the crash without injury.

KHP said everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

