KU DE Lonnie Phelps Jr. declares for NFL Draft

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The first Jayhawk to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft is Defensive end Lonnie Phelps Jr.

Phelps announced on his Twitter Thursday afternoon that he’s thankful for his time spent in Lawrence.

The redshirt junior recorded 57 total tackles, seven sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss and forced one fumble in his lone year with Kansas after transferring from the University of Miami at Ohio.

His season high in sacks came in the first game of the season against Tennessee Tech with three which earned him Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. He recorded a season high eight tackles against Baylor.

In all, he finishes his college career with 114 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, and three forced fumbles in 42 games.

