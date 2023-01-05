Kansas State introduces new volleyball coach

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats formally introduced their ninth volleyball head coach in program history Wednesday night.

Jason Mansfield comes over from Washington after spending five years their as an assistant. Regarded as one of the top assistants, in the country, he comes to Manhattan with a winning resume.

On top of coaching at Washington, he also coached at Stanford and and Illinois. In his team as an assistant he helped led 25 different players to 65 All-America honors, while competing in seven NCAA Final Fours and one national championship during stints at Stanford and Washington.

Mansfield has also coached five athletes that have gone on to compete in the Olympic Games for Team USA.

”I came here to build a program that lasts, a program with high character, great connection to each other in the community and lastly a passion to compete,” Mansfield said.

Mansfield was a club coach with the Vision Volleyball Club from 2000 to 2016 with his teams earning seven Junior Olympic medals, 26 Junior Olympic All-Tournament selections, and the club producing 19 Volleyball Magazine “Fab 50″ recruits.

“I feel like I know who I am and that’s the most important part. I know what type of person I am, I know what type of teacher I want to be and just because I’m a head coach, doesn’t change how I want to communicate and how I want to teach the athletes,” he said.

Mansfield takes over for long time head coach Suzie Fritz who stepped down back in November.

