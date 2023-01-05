Kansas State CB Julius Brents declares for NFL Draft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A third Wildcat has declared for the NFL draft in as many days.

Cornerback Julius Brents announced on his Instagram Wednesday night that he will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

Brents recorded four interceptions, one forced fumble, 45 total tackles, 28 solo and 3.5 tackles for loss over the course of 2022. Brents appeared in 27 games with Kansas State from 2021-2022 after transferring from Iowa.

He finishes his career with 94 total tackles, five interceptions, 11 passes defended and with a Big 12 Championship ring.

Brents, Deuce Vaughn and Ty Zentner have all declared for the NFL draft so far.

