Kansas Gas Service to host local events, help customers apply for assistance

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service representatives will host local events to help customers apply for an annual benefit to pay part of their energy bills.

Kansas Gas Service says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that it has partnered with state agencies to help customers complete Low Income Energy Assistance Program applications. It said LIEAP is administered through the Kansas Department of Children and Families and helps low-income homes pay part of their energy costs through an annual benefit.

KGS indicated that representatives will be available at several community events to help fill out application forms and answer customers’ questions about natural gas accounts.

“We know that Kansas residents are facing challenges with increases in costs across the board, including higher utility bills,” said Abbey Frye, Kansas Gas Service director of customer service. “Our goal at these community events is to ensure they are aware of the various available payment options and resources and to assist qualifying customers with their LIEAP applications.”

KGS noted that the 2023 application period runs from Tuesday, Jan. 3 to Friday, March 31.

For a complete schedule of KGS event locations and more information about the program and who qualifies, click HERE.

