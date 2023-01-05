Kansas Gas Service to host local events, help customers apply for assistance

FILE
FILE(AP GraphicsBank)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service representatives will host local events to help customers apply for an annual benefit to pay part of their energy bills.

Kansas Gas Service says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that it has partnered with state agencies to help customers complete Low Income Energy Assistance Program applications. It said LIEAP is administered through the Kansas Department of Children and Families and helps low-income homes pay part of their energy costs through an annual benefit.

KGS indicated that representatives will be available at several community events to help fill out application forms and answer customers’ questions about natural gas accounts.

“We know that Kansas residents are facing challenges with increases in costs across the board, including higher utility bills,” said Abbey Frye, Kansas Gas Service director of customer service. “Our goal at these community events is to ensure they are aware of the various available payment options and resources and to assist qualifying customers with their LIEAP applications.”

KGS noted that the 2023 application period runs from Tuesday, Jan. 3 to Friday, March 31.

For a complete schedule of KGS event locations and more information about the program and who qualifies, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews clear the accident of a fatal semi-truck collision on Jan. 2, 2023.
California frozen meat truck driver dies in accident near Salina
Timothy Rudick
One arrested after fight ensues at North Topeka bank
Shane Meggison
Hiawatha man behind bars after woman found shot near highway
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
The Chef is open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to...
Fork in the Road: The Chef offers local, homemade breakfast

Latest News

FCC Broadband Map
Kansans called to challenge maps that report internet access
Results of Capitol Federal’s “2022 United Way of Kaw Valley” campaign contribution have been...
$410K+ raised by CapFed donated to local United Ways
The Topeka Salvation Army at 1320 S.E. 6th Ave. continues to receive donations for its annual...
Topeka Salvation Army still taking donations for annual Red Kettle Campaign
FILE
Manhattan officials search for suspect who stole pickup off car lot