Highway 75 closed after trailer catches fire near Lyndon

FILE
FILE(Atlanta News First)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - Highway 75 remains closed after a tractor-trailer hauling hay caught fire north of Lyndon.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, officials closed Highway 75 between 205th and 197th St. after a trailer hauling hay bales caught on fire.

Officials have asked drivers to use an alternate route.

Viewers in the area told 13 NEWS that the fire from the trailer may have sparked a grass fire nearby. However, that has not been confirmed by officials.

As of 1:20 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said the highway remains closed.

