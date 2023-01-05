Helping Hands to offer pitbull spay, neuter special in February

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will show some love to pitbulls in February with a special to get unsterilized pitties spayed or neutered at a reduced price.

Helping Hands Humane Society says its Community Clinic will show love to pitbulls and pitbull mixes in February with a $60 spay-neuter special for families. There are no qualifications required other than the pet being an unsterilized pitbull or pitbull mix.

“40% of all lost dogs reclaimed at HHHS are pitbulls and pittie mixes,” Grace Clinton, Director of Philanthropy said. “Pibble (as we affectionately call them) overpopulation is very real in our community. That’s why we are offering this special specifically to families who have pitbulls and pitbull mixes. By getting your pet sterilized now, you can prevent accidental and unwanted litters from entering the shelter in 2023.”

HHHS noted that two generous donors have allowed the first 60 families to participate will also be offered free pet microchipping. The chip is placed between a dog’s shoulders and can be scanned at any humane society or vet’s office with a scanner. The information on the chip is connected to the guardian’s contact information.

“A microchip provides peace of mind,” says Shelby Spradling, HHHS Community Clinic Coordinator. “It’s a great service we can provide during the February special thanks to our donors.”

HHHS indicated that those who have more than one pitbull that needs to be sterilized will only pay $30 for each dog after the first sterilization thanks to another generous supporter.

For more information and to apply, click HERE. Applicants can disregard the qualifications section of the application for the February special.

“We can only combat pet overpopulation together as a community,” says Grace Clinton. “If you would like to help sponsor this event and support our shelter’s efforts, check out the sponsorship form on our website or contact me at gracec@hhhstopeka.org. Thank you for helping us ‘fix’ pet overpopulation!”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.