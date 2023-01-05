Ft. Scott woman sentenced for alleged mistreatment of elderly person

BOURBON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Fort Scott must pay more than $500,000 in restitution and will have to serve about two and a half years behind bars for allegedly mistreating an elderly person.

The office of Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that Kenna G. Smith, 65, of Fort Scott, has been sentenced to 32 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections Facility on one count of mistreatment of an elderly person in the Bourbon Co. District Court; she has also been ordered to pay $510,492.86 in restitution.

The Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division of Schmidt’s office and the Kansas Department of Children and Families conducted the investigation. According to Schmidt’s office, the investigation led to the discovery that Smith mistreated an elder Bourbon Co. Resident between July 1, 2014, and March 16, 2017.

Back in April 2022, Smith pleaded no contest to the charge.

Deputy Attorney General Stacy Edwards and Assistant Attorney General Rebecca Silvermintz prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.