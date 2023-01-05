Ft. Scott woman sentenced for alleged mistreatment of elderly person

A woman from Fort Scott must pay more than $500,000 in restitutions and will have to serve...
A woman from Fort Scott must pay more than $500,000 in restitutions and will have to serve about 2 and a half years behind bars for allegedly mistreating an elderly person.(Source: MGN)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOURBON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Fort Scott must pay more than $500,000 in restitution and will have to serve about two and a half years behind bars for allegedly mistreating an elderly person.

The office of Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that Kenna G. Smith, 65, of Fort Scott, has been sentenced to 32 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections Facility on one count of mistreatment of an elderly person in the Bourbon Co. District Court; she has also been ordered to pay $510,492.86 in restitution.

The Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division of Schmidt’s office and the Kansas Department of Children and Families conducted the investigation. According to Schmidt’s office, the investigation led to the discovery that Smith mistreated an elder Bourbon Co. Resident between July 1, 2014, and March 16, 2017.

Back in April 2022, Smith pleaded no contest to the charge.

Deputy Attorney General Stacy Edwards and Assistant Attorney General Rebecca Silvermintz prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews clear the accident of a fatal semi-truck collision on Jan. 2, 2023.
California frozen meat truck driver dies in accident near Salina
Timothy Rudick
One arrested after fight ensues at North Topeka bank
Shane Meggison
Hiawatha man behind bars after woman found shot near highway
(File)
Sabetha couple dies after failure to yield right of way on highway
The Chef is open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to...
Fork in the Road: The Chef offers local, homemade breakfast

Latest News

13 News at Six
Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles, top, celebrates with linemen KT Leveston (70) and...
KSU WR Malik Knowles declares for NFL Draft
Jeff Carson
What does lights-out for one Topeka movie theatre mean for the industry and other venues?
Jeff Carson
What does lights-out for one Topeka movie theatre mean for the industry and other venues?